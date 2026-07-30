AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
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30.07.2026 14:23:00
Nvidia vs. AMD vs. Intel: Which Stock Is the Better Buy for the Server CPU Boom?
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) have outperformed Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) so far in 2026. However, Nvidia is coming after one of Intel and AMD's most important businesses, which could derail their momentum.Earlier this year, it emerged that Nvidia will start selling its Vera server central processing units (CPUs) as a stand-alone product to customers. It now appears that the company has already started making a solid dent in this market, according to a report by Tom's Hardware, and that doesn't bode well for Intel and AMD.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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