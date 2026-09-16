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16.09.2026 11:22:01

Opinion: iPhone 18 Pro Demand Is Already a Problem for Apple Stock

Less than a week after Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) held an event to publicly launch its first iPhone under CEO John Ternus -- and rolled out its first foldable phone, priced at $2,000 -- the early reviews are in, and they signal a potential problem for Apple and its new leader.

The iPhone 18 Pro goes on sale Friday, but preorder data for the new phones "looks lukewarm," according to GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu. The analyst attributed the weakness to limited feature upgrades and the higher price point for both the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max.

The iPhone 18 Pro is priced at $1,199, and the 18 Pro Max is $1,299. Apple also introduced its iPhone Duo, which is the company's first foldable phone design, with a starting price of $1,999. Apple won't start taking preorders for the Duo until Oct. 16.

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