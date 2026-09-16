Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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16.09.2026 11:22:01
Opinion: iPhone 18 Pro Demand Is Already a Problem for Apple Stock
Less than a week after Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) held an event to publicly launch its first iPhone under CEO John Ternus -- and rolled out its first foldable phone, priced at $2,000 -- the early reviews are in, and they signal a potential problem for Apple and its new leader.
The iPhone 18 Pro goes on sale Friday, but preorder data for the new phones "looks lukewarm," according to GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu. The analyst attributed the weakness to limited feature upgrades and the higher price point for both the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max.
The iPhone 18 Pro is priced at $1,199, and the 18 Pro Max is $1,299. Apple also introduced its iPhone Duo, which is the company's first foldable phone design, with a starting price of $1,999. Apple won't start taking preorders for the Duo until Oct. 16.
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Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|14.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.08.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.07.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.08.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|31.07.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|289,65
|0,80%
|PRO HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd Registered Shs
|430,00
|0,00%
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