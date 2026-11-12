Novartis Aktie
WKN: 904278 / ISIN: CH0012005267
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12.11.2026 17:57:43
Press Release: Novartis: New long-term -2-
References
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sustained efficacy and favorable safety profile through week 52 in
chronic inducible urticaria. Presented as a late-breaker abstract at
ACAAI 2026; November 12-16, 2026; Phoenix, AZ.
2. Rhapsido(R) (remibrutinib) Prescribing Information. Novartis
Pharmaceuticals Corp.
3. Finn AF Jr, Kaplan AP, Fretwell R, Qu R, Long J. A double-blind,
placebo-controlled trial of fexofenadine HCl in the treatment of chronic
idiopathic urticaria. J Allergy Clin Immunol. 1999;104(5):1071-1078.
doi:10.1016/s0091-6749(99)70091-6
4. ClinicalTrials.gov. NCT05030311. A Phase 3 study of efficacy and safety
of remibrutinib in the treatment of CSU in adults inadequately controlled
by H1 antihistamines (REMIX-1). Available from:
https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05030311. Accessed October 7, 2026.
5. ClinicalTrials.gov. NCT05032157. A Phase 3 study of efficacy and safety
of remibrutinib in the treatment of CSU in adults inadequately controlled
by H1-antihistamines (REMIX-2). Available from:
https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05032157. Accessed October 7, 2026.
6. Maurer M, et al. How to approach Chronic Inducible Urticaria, J Allergy
Clin Immunol., 2018;6(4):1119-1130
7. World Population Prospects, Department of Economic and Social Affairs
Population Division, United Nations. Available from:
https://population.un.org/wpp/downloads?folder=Standard%20Projections&group=Population.
Accessed, February 2026
8. Zuberbier et al. The international EAACI/GA2LEN/EuroGuiDerm/APAAACI
guideline for the definition, classification, diagnosis and management of
urticaria. Allergy, 2022;77(3):734--766
9. M Kern B, et al. Physician estimation of the prevalence and clinical
impact of chronic urticaria: results of the global, multicenter UCARE
CU-PAPER study. Frontiers in allergy, 2026, volume 6:1732893
10. Pozderac I, et al. Chronic inducible urticaria: classification and
prominent features of physical and non-physical types. Acta
Dermatovenerol Alp Pannonica Adriat. 2020;29(3):141--8
# # #
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(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 12, 2026 11:57 ET (16:57 GMT)
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