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12.11.2026 17:57:43

Press Release: Novartis: New long-term -2-

References

1. Giménez-Arnau AM, Ensina LF, Ferrucci SM, et al. Remibrutinib showed

sustained efficacy and favorable safety profile through week 52 in

chronic inducible urticaria. Presented as a late-breaker abstract at

ACAAI 2026; November 12-16, 2026; Phoenix, AZ.

2. Rhapsido(R) (remibrutinib) Prescribing Information. Novartis

Pharmaceuticals Corp.

3. Finn AF Jr, Kaplan AP, Fretwell R, Qu R, Long J. A double-blind,

placebo-controlled trial of fexofenadine HCl in the treatment of chronic

idiopathic urticaria. J Allergy Clin Immunol. 1999;104(5):1071-1078.

doi:10.1016/s0091-6749(99)70091-6

4. ClinicalTrials.gov. NCT05030311. A Phase 3 study of efficacy and safety

of remibrutinib in the treatment of CSU in adults inadequately controlled

by H1 antihistamines (REMIX-1). Available from:

https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05030311. Accessed October 7, 2026.

5. ClinicalTrials.gov. NCT05032157. A Phase 3 study of efficacy and safety

of remibrutinib in the treatment of CSU in adults inadequately controlled

by H1-antihistamines (REMIX-2). Available from:

https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05032157. Accessed October 7, 2026.

6. Maurer M, et al. How to approach Chronic Inducible Urticaria, J Allergy

Clin Immunol., 2018;6(4):1119-1130

7. World Population Prospects, Department of Economic and Social Affairs

Population Division, United Nations. Available from:

https://population.un.org/wpp/downloads?folder=Standard%20Projections&group=Population.

Accessed, February 2026

8. Zuberbier et al. The international EAACI/GA2LEN/EuroGuiDerm/APAAACI

guideline for the definition, classification, diagnosis and management of

urticaria. Allergy, 2022;77(3):734--766

9. M Kern B, et al. Physician estimation of the prevalence and clinical

impact of chronic urticaria: results of the global, multicenter UCARE

CU-PAPER study. Frontiers in allergy, 2026, volume 6:1732893

10. Pozderac I, et al. Chronic inducible urticaria: classification and

prominent features of physical and non-physical types. Acta

Dermatovenerol Alp Pannonica Adriat. 2020;29(3):141--8

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations Central investor relations

line: +41 61 324 7944 E-mail:

investor.relations@novartis.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2026 11:57 ET (16:57 GMT)

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