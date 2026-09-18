Novartis Aktie
WKN: 904278 / ISIN: CH0012005267
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18.09.2026 16:50:42
Press Release: Novartis receives positive CHMP -2-
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# # #
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(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 18, 2026 10:51 ET (14:51 GMT)
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