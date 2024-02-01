|
Q4 2023 results
Solid finish to a record year
Q4 2023
FY 2023
“Our strong 2023 delivery was the result of both our leading market position in electrification and automation, as well as ABB being a more agile and efficient company in its execution. With our upgraded financial and sustainability targets we look to the future with confidence.”
Björn Rosengren, CEO
CEO summary
The fourth quarter of 2023, was a solid end to a fantastic year. We improved operational performance and delivered a very strong cash flow year-on-year. We increased the annual return on capital employed (ROCE) by 460bps1 to 21.1% and we are utilizing our strong balance sheet by recently signing seven small bolt-on acquisitions, with the majority adding additional embedded software and AI capabilities to our customer offerings. We delivered in line with our guidance, and I am pleased with the solid finish to the year.
Björn Rosengren
CEO
Outlook
In the first quarter of 2024, we anticipate a low to mid-single digit comparable revenue growth and the Operational EBITA margin to remain stable or slightly improve year-on-year.
In full-year 2024, we expect a positive book-to-bill, comparable revenue growth to be about 5% and the Operational EBITA margin to slightly improve from the 2023 level of 16.9%.
The complete press release including the appendices is available at www.abb.com/news
ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company’s solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on over 140 years of excellence, ABB’s more than 105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
