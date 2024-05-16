|
16.05.2024 20:03:58
Samsung Ridicules Apple's Crushing IPad Commercial
(RTTNews) - In a response to Apple's (AAPL) Crush advertisement, where creative tools were smashed by a hydraulic press into a brand-new iPad Pro, Samsung released a video on X/Twitter saying "creativity cannot be crushed."
The South Korean company's video titled "Uncrush" depicts a woman walking through the aftermath of Apple's hydraulic press incident and picking up a partially broken guitar from the debris. Later, the musician hums and plays guitar by taking notes from her Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, displaying the power of Galaxy AI.
The video comes as Apple is receiving negative feedback about its Crush ad, which is aimed at portraying that the latest iPad has the ability to replace tools like musical instruments, electronic equipment, arcade games, paint and brushes, computers, cameras, and more.
However, the commercial "missed the mark" as many people found the advertisement to be wasteful and disrespectful to art.
Later, Apple's VP of Marketing Communications, apologized for the ad's tone by saying, "Creativity is in our DNA at Apple, and it's incredibly important to us to design products that empower creatives all over the world. Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad. We missed the mark with this video, and we're sorry."
