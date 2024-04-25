25.04.2024 16:17:39

Stellantis Announces Launch Of Ram's New Off-Road Truck Lineup

(RTTNews) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA), Thursday introduced the latest Ram off-road truck lineup with light- and heavy-duty offerings, and customized performance.

The auto-maker said that the starting prices of the newly launched models are 2025 Ram 1500 RHO at $69,995, 2025 Ram 1500 Rebel at $64,195, 2025 Ram 1500 Warlock at $54,260, 2024 Ram 2500 Power Wagon at $68,470, and 2024 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel at $68,965.

The company, which also owns Chrysler and Fiat, stated that the new powertrain models offer 3.0-liter Hurricane Standard Output Straight-Six Turbo, an all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output SST engine and 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine, whereas the heavy-duty trucks offer the 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 engine and Cummins I-6 turbodiesel.

Currently, Stellantis's stock is trading at $24.40, down 1.85 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Stellantismehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Stellantismehr Analysen

22.04.24 Stellantis Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
19.04.24 Stellantis Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.04.24 Stellantis Outperform RBC Capital Markets
16.04.24 Stellantis Buy Deutsche Bank AG
10.04.24 Stellantis Buy UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Stellantis 23,13 0,89% Stellantis

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Quartalsberichten von Microsoft und Alphabet: Dow schlussendlich fester -- ATX geht leichter in das Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Handel endet mit Gewinnen
Trotz starker Vorgaben waren am heimische Aktienmarkt am Freitag Abschläge zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt setzten sich am Freitag die Bullen durch. Die Wall Street notierte deutlich höher. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien dominierten ebenfalls die Käufer.

Nachrichten