|
12.02.2024 15:34:14
Stellantis To Adopt SAE J3400 Charging Connector For Select 2026 BEV Models In North America
(RTTNews) - Automaker Stellantis N.V. (STLA) announced Monday its adoption of the upcoming SAE J3400 charging connector, starting with select battery-electric vehicle (BEV) models launching in North America for the 2026 model year.
The move builds upon the IONNA charging network joint venture announced in June 2023. Stellantis has joined with six other world-leading automakers to develop a high-powered charging network with at least 30,000 charge points in urban and highway locations across North America by 2030.
The network will use renewable energy to provide reliability, high-powered charging capability, digital integration, appealing locations and various amenities while charging.
During the transition period, Stellantis will also make adapters available for vehicles fitted with the Combined Charging System (CCS) port, enabling drivers to access a growing private and public J3400 infrastructure to meet J3400/1 requirements still being developed this year
The charging stations will be accessible to all BEV customers, offering both CCS and J3400 connectors natively. The first charging stations from this joint venture are expected to open in 2024.
This move also expands charging options for Stellantis customers and helps the company fulfill the ambitions of its Dare Forward 2030 strategy, including to become a carbon net-zero corporation by 2038.
