Tim Cook Ends Tenure As Apple CEO

(RTTNews) - Tim Cook has ended his tenure as Apple's (AAPL) Chief Executive Officer, marking the close of a leadership era at the technology giant.

In a message to Apple employees on his final day as CEO, Cook thanked the company's workforce and reflected on his time leading Apple. He said that while he was stepping away from a role he had "loved deeply," he would remain with the company and looked forward to his next chapter.

Cook said he took "enormous comfort" in handing the helm to John Ternus, describing his successor as "brilliant," "wonderful" and "capable." Ternus is set to assume the CEO position on Tuesday, September 1.

Cook emphasized that his proudest achievements were not necessarily reflected in Apple's annual reports, but in the company's culture and the work of its employees. He credited the Apple team for bringing out the best in him and helping build something greater than any individual could accomplish alone.

In a social media post marking his final day as CEO, Cook said his title would change, but his love for the Apple community would remain unchanged.

"I'm excited for the next chapter," Cook added, while noting that he would continue to be part of Apple and remain connected with employees around the world.