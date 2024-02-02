|
02.02.2024 08:15:05
Transaction in Own Shares
|
Nordea Bank Abp
/ Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 01.02.2024
Nordea Bank Abp
Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 01.02.2024 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows:
* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 11.2848 and DKK to EUR 7.4529
On 26 April 2023, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1.0bn based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting 2023. The repurchase of own shares is executed in public trading in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 7,460,236 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 4,787,315 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8433B_1-2024-2-2.pdf
On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,
For further information:
Ilkka Ottoila, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 7058
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordea Bank Abp
|Smålandsgatan 17
|105 71 Stockholm
|Sweden
|ISIN:
|FI4000297767
|Valor:
|A2N6F4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1828695
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1828695 02.02.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
02.02.24
|Nordea launches Long Term Incentive Plan for 2024-2026 (EQS Group)
|
02.02.24
|Gute Stimmung in Europa: So steht der Euro STOXX 50 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
02.02.24
|Euro STOXX 50 aktuell: Euro STOXX 50 klettert mittags (finanzen.at)
|
02.02.24
|Handel in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 zum Start mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
02.02.24
|Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
01.02.24
|Börse Europa in Rot: Euro STOXX 50 verbucht zum Handelsende Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
01.02.24
|Schwache Performance in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
01.02.24
|Euro STOXX 50 aktuell: So bewegt sich der Euro STOXX 50 mittags (finanzen.at)