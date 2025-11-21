Apple Aktie
Warren Buffett Is Selling Apple and Buying This Brilliant Growth Stock Instead
Watching what Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) are doing is a popular investing strategy. While the CEO is stepping down at the end of the year and handing the reins to this trillion-dollar company to Greg Abel, he's still making investment moves.At one point in time, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) made up over half of Berkshire's investment portfolio. However, management has sold off that position to raise cash and invest in some other businesses. During the third quarter, Berkshire continued this trend, selling nearly 42 million shares of Apple, reducing its holdings by about 15%. Still, Apple is its largest position and makes up over 20% of Berkshire's investment portfolio.That sale allows Berkshire to add a new position to its investment portfolio: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Alphabet is another trillion-dollar business and has been a long-term successful stock pick. I think this is a genius move, as Apple has been struggling to grow for years while Alphabet continues to grow even as its business has matured.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
