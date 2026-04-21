Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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21.04.2026 21:03:00
Why Apple Stock Could Soar With John Ternus at the Helm
The recently announced changing of the guard at Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) could be a pivotal moment for investors. With Tim Cook preparing to transition to the executive chairman role this September, John Ternus, the company's senior vice president of hardware engineering, is officially set to take the helm. And this CEO transition is coming at a period of undeniable financial strength for the tech giant. Not only are iPhone sales accelerating, but the company's new MacBook Neo is flying off the shelves, and an overhauled Siri is in the pipeline for a release later this year.Here's why this new CEO transition, combined with Apple's underlying business momentum, may be the perfect fuel to drive the stock higher.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|23.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.04.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.04.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.03.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.02.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.03.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.01.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.12.25
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.04.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.03.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.03.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|20 090,00
|2,71%
|Apple Inc.
|233,00
|-0,41%