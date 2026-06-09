Apple Aktie

Apple für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

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09.06.2026 18:58:43

Why Apple Stock Is Sinking Today

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock is moving lower in Tuesday's trading amid strong bearish action for the broader market. The company's share price was down 4.5% as of 12:55 p.m. ET. The S&P 500 was down 2% at the same point in the daily session, and the Nasdaq Composite had fallen 3.9%. Apple's share price is under pressure today following some negative reactions to the company's recent developers conference. The market's wavering confidence in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip trade and nervousness ahead of SpaceX's IPO are also factoring into the sell-off. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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