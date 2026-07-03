Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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03.07.2026 03:56:25
Why Apple Stock Rallied Today
Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose on Thursday, following reports that the iPhone maker was gearing up for a lucrative new product launch.Image source: The Motley Fool.Apple is reportedly planning to launch at least five new iPhone models in the first half of 2027, according to Nikkei Asia. That includes a foldable, premium-priced "iPhone Ultra" model.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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