Intel Aktie

Intel für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001

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18.08.2026 19:53:23

Why Intel Stock Is Falling Today

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) stock is down on Tuesday, falling 7.1% as of 1:47 p.m. ET. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are down 0.6% and 1.2%, respectively.With no clear end to the Iran war in sight, traders appear wary of capital-intensive growth stocks trading at rich multiples -- like Intel's. On Tuesday, President Trump said that no active negotiations were underway with Iran, a reversal of his prior claims that they were. The President said on the social media platform Truth Social that "There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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