Intel Aktie

Intel für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001

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28.04.2026 21:41:20

Why Intel Stock Is Sinking Today

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock is moving lower Tuesday in conjunction with a wave of bearish momentum for artificial intelligence (AI) companies. The chip giant's share price was down 1.3% as of 3:40 p.m. ET. At the same point in the daily sessions, the S&P 500 was down 0.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.9%. AI stocks are moving lower in Tuesday's trading following reports that OpenAI's sales have come in lower than expected. Despite the pressures, Intel's share price has seen a significant recovery as the day has progressed. The stock had been off as much as 4.9% earlier in the session. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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