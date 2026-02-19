ABB publishes its Annual Reporting Suite 2025

Ad hoc Announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange

A key part of the Annual Reporting Suite is ABB’s Integrated Report 2025 which offers an overview of strategy, performance, governance, and value creation

Strongest annual performance yet with record levels for revenues, operational EBITA margin, and free cash flow

79 percent reduction of scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions since 2019; now forecasting a reduction of 86 percent for 2030 versus a 2019 baseline

285 megatons GHG emissions avoided through lifetime of products sold cumulatively since 2022



ABB today publishes its Annual Reporting Suite 2025, which consists of its Financial Report, Corporate Governance Report, Compensation Report, Sustainability Statement and Integrated Report. The Integrated Report provides the most important information about the company’s strategy, business, governance, as well as its financial and sustainability performance.

ABB Chairman Peter Voser said: “We are well-positioned at the center of key megatrends, such as the expansion of the energy system due to the growing demand for electricity as well as energy security and the energy transition. Our ‘local-for-local’ strategy of designing and producing close to our customers makes us resilient and self-sufficient in our main markets.”

CEO Morten Wierod said: “At ABB we are committed to creating value for our stakeholders. We drive performance through a sharp focus on our decentralized ABB Way operating model, active portfolio management, and strong exposure to robust markets for electrification, energy efficiency, and automation.”

As communicated on January 29, 2026, ABB delivered its strongest annual performance yet in 2025. Beyond its strong financial performance, the company today also reports its sustainability performance.

ABB’s Sustainability Agenda progress highlights

As part of ABB’s enabling a low-carbon society pillar of its Sustainability Agenda, the company aims to reduce scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 80 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2050, compared to a 2019 baseline. In 2025, ABB achieved a 79 percent reduction of scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions since 2019. As a result of the strong progress in reducing its operational emissions, the company is now forecasting a reduction of 86 percent for 2030 versus a 2019 baseline.

ABB aims to cut its scope 3 GHG emissions, covering the rest of its value chain, by 25 percent by 2030 and 90 percent by 2050, compared to a 2022 baseline. The vast majority – 97 percent of ABB’s scope 3 emissions – relates to the use of products sold to customers. In 2025, although scope 3 GHG emissions increased compared to 2024, they are 1.1 percent lower compared to the baseline year of 2022. The increase in scope 3 emissions is a result of energy-intensive products used by customers powered by electricity which globally still often relies on significant use of fossil fuels. Advanced energy efficiency, electrification and grid decarbonization are key drivers of the global energy transition. The sale of ABB products which support the integration of renewables into the grid for example, will in turn lead to reductions of the company’s scope 3 emissions in the long term. ABB innovations, such as high-efficiency electric motors and drives, deliver substantial net emissions reductions compared to conventional alternatives. For ABB products and services sold since 2022, ABB has enabled customers to avoid 285 megatons of GHG emissions over the full product lifecycle.

As part of its commitment to double energy efficiency and implement energy management systems across all operations by 2030, ABB reported in 2025 a 61 percent improvement in energy productivity since 2019. In 2025, 98 percent of ABB’s electricity consumption came from renewable sources, from both procurement and on-site generation.

As part of the preserving resources pillar of its Sustainability Agenda, ABB targets sending zero waste to landfill while strengthening our capability to prevent and reduce waste generation by 2030. In 2025, ABB recycled 81 percent of waste from operations, with only 5.3 percent (5.8 percent in 2024) of waste sent to landfill and 4.1 percent to energy. By the end of 2025, ABB assessed 46 percent of its product-based revenues against our Circularity Framework and achieved an alignment of 27 percent.



Finally, in line with its goal of promoting social progress, in 2025, ABB continued to drive down its lost-time injury frequency rate (LTIFR), achieving an industry-leading rate of 0.14. This represents an improvement of nearly 9 percent over the previous year and nearly 45 percent if compared to the 2019 baseline. Serious incidents continued to fall, with a reduction of 58 percent over the previous year. There were no fatalities. ABB slightly increased the proportion of women in senior management positions to 22.6 percent in 2025.

ABB’s full Annual Reporting Suite including the Integrated Report and Sustainability Statement can be accessed and downloaded here: go.abb/reports

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB).