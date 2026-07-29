AMD Aktie

AMD für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078

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29.07.2026 04:00:01

Advanced Micro Devices vs. BigBear.ai: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Are you looking for established chip dominance or a niche software play? Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) represent two very different ways to navigate the current technology landscape.Advanced Micro Devices is a global powerhouse designing the processors that run data centers and gaming consoles. BigBear.ai focuses on decision intelligence software for the government and logistics sectors. While both operate in the high-growth artificial intelligence landscape, their financial health and market scales differ significantly.Advanced Micro Devices sells central processing units and graphics chips to major cloud providers and hardware manufacturers in the semiconductor market. Major customers include Microsoft and Sony for gaming, along with new partnerships with Anthropic and OpenAI for massive GPU deployments. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as it relies on capital spending by a few major tech giants.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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