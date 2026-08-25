Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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25.08.2026 23:35:19
Apple Debuts M6 And M5 Ultra Chips With Major AI Performance Gains
(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has introduced its new M6 chip in the Mac mini and M5 Ultra in the Mac Studio, targeting users with demanding computing and artificial intelligence workloads.
The M6 is built on a 2-nanometer process and features a 12-core CPU, 12-core GPU with Neural Accelerators, a Dual 16-core Neural Engine and up to 170GB/s of unified memory bandwidth.
Apple said M6 delivers up to 1.2 times faster multithreaded performance than M5, while its GPU provides nearly 30 percent higher peak AI compute performance. The chip supports up to 32GB of unified memory and is designed to accelerate coding, creative work and on-device AI tasks.
Meanwhile, M5 Ultra uses Apple's UltraFusion technology to combine four dies into a single processor for the first time. It offers up to 36 CPU cores and 80 GPU cores, with up to 512GB of unified memory and 1.2TB/s of memory bandwidth.
Apple said M5 Ultra delivers up to 4.5 times the peak GPU AI compute of M3 Ultra and up to 40 percent faster graphics performance. The chip is designed to run large AI models, complex 3D workloads, scientific applications and high-resolution video production locally on Mac Studio.
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Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
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24.08.26
|Apple legt Karten auf den Tisch: Steuerzahlen für Deutschland und Europa veröffentlicht - Aktie in Grün (dpa-AFX)
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22.08.26
|Apple: Konzern legt Steuerzahlungen in Deutschland offen (Spiegel Online)
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21.08.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones verbucht nachmittags Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
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21.08.26
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Freitagshandels mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
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21.08.26
|Apple paid $17bn in taxes to Ireland after court ruling on back levies (Financial Times)
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20.08.26
|Tech-Duell an der Börse: Welche Aktie überzeugt - Apple oder CoreWeave? (finanzen.at)
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20.08.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Donnerstagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
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18.08.26
|ROUNDUP: Apple nimmt nach EU-Strafe Änderungen im App-Store vor (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|10.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.08.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|31.07.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.08.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|31.07.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.07.26
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.07.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.06.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.06.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.03.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.01.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.12.25
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.08.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|31.07.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.07.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|265,75
|-0,23%
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