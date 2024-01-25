|
25.01.2024 22:13:48
Apple Introduces New IPhone Features In EU
(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) introduced significant changes in its iOS, Safari and the App Store specifically for users in the European Union to comply with the Digital Markets Act.
The latest changes, including more than 600 new APIs, expanded app analytics, functionality for alternative browser engines, and options for processing app payments and distributing iOS apps, will be available to EU users in March 2024.
Apple said that it would allow users to download third-party app stores on their devices, even from websites other than Apple's. The installed third-party apps would have the authority to download any apps on the iOS version 17.4 device.
However, after the third-party app has reached one million installations in a year, the developers have to pay 0.50 euros as a fee for every next installation of the app.
The iPhone maker also added that it would cut down the rates from 30 percent to 17 percent of in-app transactions for transactions involving digital goods and services. It would also slash the rates from 15 percent to 10 percent for developers eligible under certain discount programs.
The users would be able to use alternative payment methods other than Apple's and it would not charge commission for that.
Last week, reacting to a similar situation in the U.S., Apple said that it would support alternative payment methods but would continue to charge up to 27 percent commission.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
22:34
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
22:34
|Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 schwächelt zum Ende des Freitagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
22:34
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 verliert zum Ende des Freitagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
21:16
|Apple-Aktie und Tesla-Aktie keine "sicheren Investments" mehr? Schwächelnde Konjunktur Chinas als Belastungsfaktor (finanzen.at)
|
20:03
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite verbucht Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
20:03
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
20:03
|Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 fällt am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
20:03
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones am Nachmittag mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|17.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.23
|Apple Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.10.23
|Apple Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.12.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.12.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.11.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|176,86
|-2,02%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schlussendlich unterschiedlich -- ATX verabschiedet sich höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit leichten Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Die Wall Street notierte am Freitag uneinheitlich. Der ATX notierte im Plus. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt drehte die Stimmung ebenfalls, der Markt konnte leichte Aufschläge verzeichnen. In Fernost dominierten am Freitag die Verkäufer.