Apple Launches IOS 18 With New AI Features

(RTTNews) - Apple has unveiled iOS 18 with new AI features and more customizable homescreen.

The iPhone's operating system also features improvements to Control Center, Passwords app, and more security.

As expected, iOS 18 focuses more on artificial intelligence and generative AI features. OS 18 also introduces Apple Intelligence, the personal intelligence system for iPhone, iPad, and Mac that combines the power of generative models with personal context to deliver intelligence that's incredibly useful and relevant.

Apple Intelligence is deeply integrated into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia.

"We are thrilled to introduce iOS 18. It is a huge release with incredible features, including new levels of customization and capability, a redesigned Photos app, and powerful ways to stay connected with Messages. There are so many benefits for everyone," said Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering. "This release also marks the beginning of a tremendously exciting new era of personal intelligence with Apple Intelligence delivering intuitive, powerful, and instantly useful experiences that will transform the iPhone experience, all with privacy at the core. We can't wait for users to experience it."

According to Apple, the Control Center has been redesigned to provide easier access to many of the things users do every day, and it gets new levels of customization and flexibility.

The redesign delivers quick access to new groups of a user's most-utilized controls, such as media playback, Home controls, and connectivity, as well as the ability to easily swipe between each.

iOS 18 also improves privacy by allowing users to require authentication for any app they choose or hide them altogether.

Apple also introduces the Passwords app, that makes it easy for users to access their passwords, passkeys, Wi-Fi passwords, and verification codes.

The developer beta of iOS 18 is available through the Apple Developer Program at developer.apple.com starting today, and a public beta will be available through the Apple Beta Software Program next month at beta.apple.com. iOS 18 will be available this fall as a free software update for iPhone Xs and later.

Apple Intelligence will be available in beta on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad and Mac with M1 and later.