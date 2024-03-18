18.03.2024 20:20:59

Apple To Launch Two New Fourth-Generation AirPods Models In Fall

(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) is gearing up for the launch of two new fourth-generation AirPods models, codenamed B768E and B768M, in fall this year, according to Apple analyst Mark Gurman.

The new AirPods models will have an updated design, improved fit and charging case with USB-C port. The B768M model will also have additional features like sport active noise cancellation and Find My location for the case. Gurman said that the proposed AirPods will replace the tech giant's second-generation AirPods priced at $129, and the third-generation AirPods priced at $179.

The analyst estimates that Apple will start producing approximately 20 to 25 million units of the new models in May.

Additionally, Gurman stated that the launch of next-generation AirPods Pro, featuring a low-resolution camera to capture data and process it with the help of AI, is scheduled for next year.

In related news, Gurman informed that the smartphone maker is planning to rebrand its Apple Id as "Apple Account" later this year. The formal announcement will be made at the annual developers conference in June, where the tech company is also expected to announce the next major versions of its operating systems, including iOS 18 for iPhone powered by new artificial intelligence features.

