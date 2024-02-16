Apple Users Are Rushing To Return Vision Pro

(RTTNews) - Just two weeks after Apple's (AAPL) Vision Pro launch, users are already returning the virtual reality headset to the stores, citing motion sickness, headache and other reasons.

The tech giant allows refunds and returns of its products for up to 14 days from the date of purchase.

Many Apple fans took to the social media platforms to share their dissatisfaction about the $3,500 headsets. "Can't wait to return the Vision Pro, probably the most mind-blowing piece of tech I've ever tried. Can't deal with these headaches after 10 minutes of use though,'' a user posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Reportedly, discomfort is the most cited reason for the returns. Some users complained that the headsets triggered motion sickness and headaches, while others fussed about dry eyes and redness in the eyes due to constant light exposure. Some even fear that the device may induce a burst of blood vessels in the eyes.

Another user posted on Reddit, "I picked up Vision Pro on release day. Since I started using it, I have had constant headaches. I went to the Apple store and they swapped my light seal from 21w to 22w. I tried both solo and dual bands. None of them seem to work. I even bought a headband from Amazon to support the solo loop band and it did not help either. Today I decided not to use it for more than 24 hours and my headache is gone."

Notably, the tech giant had hinted about the discomfort in the support pages for the device. "Be aware of symptoms of motion sickness, such as nausea, and stop using Apple Vision Pro if you experience them. Wait until symptoms have subsided before doing anything - such as walking or driving a car - that requires balance, coordination, or attention to safety," the company document stated. Some users complained about the productivity of the headsets in relativity to their hefty price, such as difficulty in multitasking and file management. "If I'm not using this for productivity, and if I don't love it for entertainment, and if there aren't enough games to play on it - I just can't justify keeping it," one Reddit user posted.

Nevertheless, most users expressed their desire to try the next-gen model of Vision Pro headset in the future.