Apple's 'Crush' IPad Pro Ad Sparks Outrage

(RTTNews) - Apple's latest ad campaign for the updated iPad Pro has caused a stir amongst viewers.

Titled "Crush!", the one-minute promotional video was unveiled during the "Let Loose" event and features a massive hydraulic press smashing a range of cultural artifacts, such as musical instruments, video games, toys, and paint cans, only to reveal the sleek iPad Pro at the end. The voiceover boasts that the device is "the most powerful iPad ever" and "also the thinnest".

However, instead of conveying the device's power and slim design effectively, the ad's portrayal of destroying creative tools has evoked strong negative reactions online.

Many viewers feel the ad is insensitive and highlights concerns about AI replacing human creativity.

The backlash on social media reflects a broader unease with the tech industry's approach to innovation and commodification of creativity. The promotion has already started receiving backlash on Twitter, with users pointing out the glaring metaphor at play.

One user commented, "Just an astonishingly perfect representation of what the tech industry is doing and an illustration of the massive gap between how the purveyors see it and how horrifying everyone else finds it." Another wrote, "Crushing the symbols of human creativity to produce a homogenized branded slab is pretty much where the tech industry is at in 2024".

Overall, the ad has failed to impress and has left many feeling uneasy about the direction in which the tech industry is heading.