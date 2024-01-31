|
31.01.2024 21:28:53
Apple's IOS 18 Software Update Reportedly 'Biggest' In Company's History
(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has recently made a significant announcement regarding the upcoming release of its iOS 18 software update. The company is reportedly viewing this year's update as one of the most significant in its history, with a wide range of new features and improvements being introduced.
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple views this year's upcoming iOS 18 software release as "One of the biggest iOS updates — if not the biggest — in the company's history."
Initially, work on new features for iOS 18 was paused in November due to bug issues, but Apple is now set to unveil the update at WWDC 2024 in June. Following this, a beta testing version will be released in June, while the general public can expect to access the update in September.
One of the most exciting new features of iOS 18 is an enhanced Siri that will adopt elements of current Large Language Models like ChatGPT. Moreover, generative AI will be integrated into various apps like Messages, Apple Music, Keynote, and Pages, to provide auto-complete responses and playlists, as well as generative drafting.
Another noteworthy addition to iOS 18 is the introduction of Rich Communication Services (RCS) support. This will bring iMessage-style features to texts between iPhone and Android users, including read receipts, typing indicators, and support for sending high-quality images and videos. RCS can work over mobile data or Wi-Fi, making it a highly convenient feature for users.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
22:35
|Apple revenue boosted by iPhone sales and record services growth (Financial Times)
|
22:33
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones letztendlich in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
20:04
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones präsentiert sich am Donnerstagnachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
18:27
|MÄRKTE USA/Fester - Warten auf Apple & Co (Dow Jones)
|
18:18
|Ausblick: Apple öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
18:01
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones am Mittag stärker (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones notiert zum Start im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
15:45
|MÄRKTE USA/Aktien mit leichter Erholung - Warten auf Apple & Co (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|31.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.23
|Apple Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.01.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.12.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.12.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|171,74
|0,15%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Sitzung: US-Anleger schicken Börsen mit Plus in den Feierabend -- ATX beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX verliert letztendlich -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneins
Der heimische Markt büßte am Donnerstag ein. Der DAX zeigte sich mit Abgaben. An der Wall Street wurden am Donnerstag Pluszeichen beobachtet. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes tendierten derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.