Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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13.08.2026 22:37:38
Apple's IPhone 18 Pro And Foldable Ultra Could Headline September Event
(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) is expected to make its September launch event one of its biggest in years, with the company reportedly preparing the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and its first foldable iPhone, potentially called the iPhone Ultra.
The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to feature Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chip, upgraded cameras with variable aperture technology, a smaller Dynamic Island, a redesigned Camera Control, Apple's C2 modem and new satellite capabilities.
The iPhone 18 Pro Max is also expected to receive improved battery life, while a new dark burgundy or cherry colour could join the lineup. The Pro models are reportedly likely to launch in September, although pricing remains uncertain.
The foldable iPhone Ultra is expected to be Apple's most significant new hardware addition. Reports suggest it will feature a book-style design with a roughly 5.4-inch external display and a 7.8-inch internal screen.
The device could use a titanium frame, two rear cameras and Touch ID instead of Face ID. It is also expected to run iOS 27 with software features designed for its larger foldable display, including improved multitasking.
Apple may price the foldable at more than $2,000, placing it well above the existing iPhone range. Some reports have suggested a price of around $2,000 to $2,500, while production challenges could delay its release until October even if it is unveiled alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models.
The regular iPhone 18 and a second-generation iPhone Air are reportedly being pushed into the first half of 2027. That would leave Apple's 2026 September lineup focused almost entirely on premium devices, potentially reflecting both a deliberate strategy and continued pressure from the global memory shortage.
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Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|10.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.08.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|31.07.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.08.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|31.07.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.07.26
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.07.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.06.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.06.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.03.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.01.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.12.25
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.08.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|31.07.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.07.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|264,70
|1,19%
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