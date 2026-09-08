Apple's New CEO John Ternus Expected To Unveil Foldable IPhone

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) is set to begin a new chapter on Wednesday as CEO John Ternus takes the stage for his first major iPhone launch event since replacing Tim Cook earlier this month.

Ternus is widely expected to introduce Apple's long-awaited foldable iPhone, along with new iPhone 18 Pro models and updates to the Apple Watch lineup. The foldable device is expected to follow the book-style design used by rivals such as Samsung but could carry a price of more than $2,000.

The iPhone 18 Pro models are likely to feature a new A-series processor and camera upgrades, including a wider variable aperture to improve control over lighting. Major design changes are not expected after Apple refreshed the Pro models last year.

Apple could also change its usual iPhone launch schedule by delaying the standard iPhone 18, with reports suggesting it may arrive early next year alongside the iPhone 18e and a second-generation iPhone Air. Spreading launches throughout the year could help Apple reduce seasonal swings in sales.

Beyond the iPhone, Apple is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4, with improvements to hardware and software. The event will also offer investors an early look at how Ternus plans to lead Apple as competition intensifies across smartphones, wearables and health technology.