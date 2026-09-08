Apple Aktie

Apple für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.09.2026 00:06:27

Apple's New CEO John Ternus Expected To Unveil Foldable IPhone

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) is set to begin a new chapter on Wednesday as CEO John Ternus takes the stage for his first major iPhone launch event since replacing Tim Cook earlier this month.

Ternus is widely expected to introduce Apple's long-awaited foldable iPhone, along with new iPhone 18 Pro models and updates to the Apple Watch lineup. The foldable device is expected to follow the book-style design used by rivals such as Samsung but could carry a price of more than $2,000.

The iPhone 18 Pro models are likely to feature a new A-series processor and camera upgrades, including a wider variable aperture to improve control over lighting. Major design changes are not expected after Apple refreshed the Pro models last year.

Apple could also change its usual iPhone launch schedule by delaying the standard iPhone 18, with reports suggesting it may arrive early next year alongside the iPhone 18e and a second-generation iPhone Air. Spreading launches throughout the year could help Apple reduce seasonal swings in sales.

Beyond the iPhone, Apple is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4, with improvements to hardware and software. The event will also offer investors an early look at how Ternus plans to lead Apple as competition intensifies across smartphones, wearables and health technology.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

mehr Analysen
03.09.26 Apple Neutral UBS AG
02.09.26 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.26 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.26 Apple Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
10.08.26 Apple Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc. 271,95 -1,20% Apple Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.09.26 Zurich Insurance setzt im zweiten Quartal verstärkt auf AMD und Eli Lilly
07.09.26 Apple, Microsoft & eigene Aktie: So positioniert sich UBS im US-Portfolio
06.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 36
06.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 36: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
05.09.26 KW 36: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Steigende Ölpreise belasten: ATX geht wenig bewegt in den Feierabend -- DAX beendet Handel kaum verändert -- Wall Street schließlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt zeigten sich robust. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich nach der feiertagsbedingten Pause schwächer. Auch am Dienstag fanden die Börsen in Asien keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen