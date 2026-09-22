ASML NV Aktie
WKN DE: A1J4U4 / ISIN: NL0010273215
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23.09.2026 01:35:01
ASML vs. Intel: Which AI Chip Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As AI reshapes the chip industry in 2026, semiconductor companies are redefining their roles. Choosing between ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) requires understanding the difference between the industry's essential toolkit and its manufacturing foundation.
ASML provides the complex lithography machines that other companies use to print circuits. Intel designs and builds its own chips while expanding its services to manufacture chips for outside customers. Both are critical to the global supply chain, but they offer very different financial profiles for investors today.
ASML is a titan among semiconductor stocks because it is the sole provider of extreme ultraviolet lithography machines. These systems are necessary for printing the smallest transistors on leading-edge chips. It serves all major global chipmakers.
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Analysen zu ASML NV
|15.09.26
|ASML NV Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|ASML NV Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.09.26
|ASML NV Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.09.26
|ASML NV Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.09.26
|ASML NV Buy
|UBS AG
|15.09.26
|ASML NV Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|ASML NV Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.09.26
|ASML NV Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.09.26
|ASML NV Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.09.26
|ASML NV Buy
|UBS AG
|15.09.26
|ASML NV Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|ASML NV Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.09.26
|ASML NV Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.09.26
|ASML NV Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.09.26
|ASML NV Buy
|UBS AG
|16.07.26
|ASML NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.07.26
|ASML NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.06.26
|ASML NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.04.26
|ASML NV Halten
|DZ BANK
|08.04.26
|ASML NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ASML Holding NV NY Registered Shs
|1 510,00
|0,33%
|ASML NV
|1 514,00
|0,46%
|Intel Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|39 560,00
|1,54%
|Intel Corp.
|105,98
|-1,92%
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