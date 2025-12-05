Rio Tinto Aktie
WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757
|
05.12.2025 02:20:59
BHP,Rio Tinto Begin Trials Of Australia's First Cat 793 XE Battery-Electric Haul Trucks At Jimblebar
(RTTNews) - Australia's first Cat 793 XE Early Learner battery-electric haul trucks have arrived at BHP's Jimblebar iron ore mine in the Pilbara, marking the start of on-site testing of Caterpillar's battery-electric heavy haulage technology. The trials are being conducted in collaboration with Rio Tinto, highlighting a significant step toward decarbonizing mining operations in one of the nation's most critical resource regions.
Delivered through an industry-first partnership between BHP, Rio Tinto, and Caterpillar, the two Early Learner trucks are designed to achieve zero exhaust emissions while maintaining productivity and performance.
Once safely commissioned, the trucks will undergo trials to evaluate the viability of battery-electric technology as an alternative to diesel in large-scale iron ore mining. These trials will inform the development of future technologies, processes, infrastructure, and workforce capabilities required to support lower-emission mining operations, Rio Tinto said.
Decarbonization of Pilbara iron ore operations will depend on continued technological advancements and breakthroughs in research and development. To accelerate this transition, BHP and Rio Tinto are working closely with Caterpillar, supported by WesTrac, to advance battery-electric haulage solutions and prepare their fleets for adoption once commercially and operationally viable.
Following the joint trial, BHP and Rio Tinto will independently assess progress toward scaled trials within their respective operations. This collaboration reflects the shared ambition of both companies, alongside Caterpillar, to achieve net zero operational greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plcmehr Nachrichten
|
04.12.25
|Handel in Europa: STOXX 50 notiert zum Start des Donnerstagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
03.12.25
|STOXX 50 aktuell: STOXX 50 verbucht zum Ende des Mittwochshandels Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
03.12.25
|STOXX 50 aktuell: STOXX 50 am Mittwochnachmittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
03.12.25
|STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: STOXX 50 mittags freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
03.12.25
|FTSE 100-Titel Rio Tinto-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Rio Tinto von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
03.12.25
|Schwacher Wochentag in London: FTSE 100 startet im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
02.12.25
|STOXX-Handel: STOXX 50 notiert am Dienstagmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
02.12.25
|Zurückhaltung in Europa: STOXX 50 zeigt sich zum Start leichter (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Rio Tinto plcmehr Analysen
|04.12.25
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.12.25
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.12.25
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.12.25
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.11.25
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.12.25
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.12.25
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.12.25
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.12.25
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.11.25
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.12.25
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.12.25
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.25
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.10.25
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.10.25
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.12.25
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.12.25
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.11.25
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.11.25
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.11.25
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rio Tinto plc
|63,60
|0,09%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf US-Zinssenkung: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX letztlich fester -- DAX geht stärker aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich fester - Kräftiges Plus in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag etwas fester. Der DAX legte im Donnerstagshandel ebenso zu. Die US-Börsen tendierten letztlich in verschiedene Richtungen. In Asien notierten die Börsen überwiegend im Plus.