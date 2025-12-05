Rio Tinto Aktie

Rio Tinto für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 852147 / ISIN: GB0007188757

05.12.2025 02:20:59

BHP,Rio Tinto Begin Trials Of Australia's First Cat 793 XE Battery-Electric Haul Trucks At Jimblebar

(RTTNews) - Australia's first Cat 793 XE Early Learner battery-electric haul trucks have arrived at BHP's Jimblebar iron ore mine in the Pilbara, marking the start of on-site testing of Caterpillar's battery-electric heavy haulage technology. The trials are being conducted in collaboration with Rio Tinto, highlighting a significant step toward decarbonizing mining operations in one of the nation's most critical resource regions.

Delivered through an industry-first partnership between BHP, Rio Tinto, and Caterpillar, the two Early Learner trucks are designed to achieve zero exhaust emissions while maintaining productivity and performance.

Once safely commissioned, the trucks will undergo trials to evaluate the viability of battery-electric technology as an alternative to diesel in large-scale iron ore mining. These trials will inform the development of future technologies, processes, infrastructure, and workforce capabilities required to support lower-emission mining operations, Rio Tinto said.

Decarbonization of Pilbara iron ore operations will depend on continued technological advancements and breakthroughs in research and development. To accelerate this transition, BHP and Rio Tinto are working closely with Caterpillar, supported by WesTrac, to advance battery-electric haulage solutions and prepare their fleets for adoption once commercially and operationally viable.

Following the joint trial, BHP and Rio Tinto will independently assess progress toward scaled trials within their respective operations. This collaboration reflects the shared ambition of both companies, alongside Caterpillar, to achieve net zero operational greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

04.12.25 Rio Tinto Overweight Barclays Capital
04.12.25 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
03.12.25 Rio Tinto Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.12.25 Rio Tinto Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
28.11.25 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Rio Tinto plc 63,60 0,09% Rio Tinto plc

