|
28.03.2024 21:00:28
BOE Likely To Supply OLED Panels For IPhone SE 4
(RTTNews) - According to a report from ZDNet Korea, the Chinese electronic component manufacturer, BOE, is expected to produce OLED panels for the highly anticipated Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) iPhone SE 4.
This comes after Samsung reportedly opted out of the project due to pricing disagreements. Apparently, Samsung abandoned supply negotiations in the middle of this month because Apple's price was only $25, whereas Samsung's previous offer was $30.
The report also indicates that Apple had received bids from three suppliers, including Samsung, BOE, and Tianma, for the production of OLED panels for the iPhone SE 4 model. As per sources, Apple is preparing for a 2025 launch and aims to produce up to 15 million units initially.
Suppliers are expected to offer OLED panels for the iPhone SE 4 at lower prices than those for the iPhone 15, leveraging legacy components shared with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 to avoid additional R&D investments.
The rumors surrounding the fourth-generation iPhone SE suggest that it will come with various features such as a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID functionality replacing Touch ID, a USB-C port, an Action button, and a Home Button-free all-screen design reminiscent of the iPhone 14.
Overall, the upcoming iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to be a significant upgrade from the iPhone SE 2 and is expected to be a popular choice for Apple fans who are looking for a more affordable option without sacrificing performance or features.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
28.03.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
28.03.24
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Anleger lassen S&P 500 schlussendlich steigen (finanzen.at)
|
28.03.24
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
28.03.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100-Anleger greifen nachmittags zu (finanzen.at)
|
28.03.24
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite legt am Nachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
28.03.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: Anleger lassen S&P 500 am Donnerstagnachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
28.03.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 mittags leichter (finanzen.at)
|
28.03.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ Composite sackt am Donnerstagmittag ab (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|27.03.24
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|27.03.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.03.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.03.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.03.24
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.03.24
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|27.03.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.03.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.03.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.03.24
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.03.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.03.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.03.24
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.02.24
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.01.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.03.24
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|25.03.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.03.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|159,30
|-0,41%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX geht etwas fester ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich an Gründonnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte am letzten Tag der verkürzten Handelswoche sich in der Nähe der Nulllinie.