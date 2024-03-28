28.03.2024 21:00:28

BOE Likely To Supply OLED Panels For IPhone SE 4

(RTTNews) - According to a report from ZDNet Korea, the Chinese electronic component manufacturer, BOE, is expected to produce OLED panels for the highly anticipated Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) iPhone SE 4.

This comes after Samsung reportedly opted out of the project due to pricing disagreements. Apparently, Samsung abandoned supply negotiations in the middle of this month because Apple's price was only $25, whereas Samsung's previous offer was $30.

The report also indicates that Apple had received bids from three suppliers, including Samsung, BOE, and Tianma, for the production of OLED panels for the iPhone SE 4 model. As per sources, Apple is preparing for a 2025 launch and aims to produce up to 15 million units initially.

Suppliers are expected to offer OLED panels for the iPhone SE 4 at lower prices than those for the iPhone 15, leveraging legacy components shared with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 to avoid additional R&D investments.

The rumors surrounding the fourth-generation iPhone SE suggest that it will come with various features such as a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID functionality replacing Touch ID, a USB-C port, an Action button, and a Home Button-free all-screen design reminiscent of the iPhone 14.

Overall, the upcoming iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to be a significant upgrade from the iPhone SE 2 and is expected to be a popular choice for Apple fans who are looking for a more affordable option without sacrificing performance or features.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

27.03.24 Apple Halten DZ BANK
27.03.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.03.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
22.03.24 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12.03.24 Apple Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc. 159,30 -0,41% Apple Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Letzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX geht etwas fester ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich an Gründonnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte am letzten Tag der verkürzten Handelswoche sich in der Nähe der Nulllinie.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen