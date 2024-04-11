|
11.04.2024 15:30:03
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
easyJet plc (EZJ)
easyJet plc
(the “Company”)
Director/PDMR Shareholding
11 April 2024
On 11 April 2024 the Company was notified by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the easyJet plc Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), that on 10 April 2024 it had purchased ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company on behalf of the persons discharging managerial responsibility set out in the table below.
The Plan is an HM Revenue and Customs approved plan under which employees in the UK are able to buy ordinary shares in easyJet of 27 2/7 pence each, using deductions from their monthly salary ("Partnership Shares"). Participants can contribute up to £150 per month from their pay towards the purchase of Partnership Shares.
Institutional investors and analysts:
The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B7KR2P84
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|EZJ
|LEI Code:
|2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|315137
|EQS News ID:
|1878799
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
