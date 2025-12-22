EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback

BASF SE: Release of a capital market information



22.12.2025 / 12:52 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 7th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – December 22, 2025 – In the period from December 15, 2025, until and including December 19, 2025, a number of 1,195,272 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on November 3, 2025, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on November 3, 2025.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue 12/15/2025 123,869 44.2705 XETA 12/15/2025 22,238 44.2266 TQEX 12/15/2025 91,961 44.3334 CEUX 12/15/2025 11,932 44.2234 AQEU 12/16/2025 58,040 44.7937 XETA 12/16/2025 11,656 44.7492 TQEX 12/16/2025 51,545 44.7877 CEUX 12/16/2025 3,759 44.6989 AQEU 12/17/2025 204,827 44.2049 XETA 12/17/2025 27,589 44.1705 TQEX 12/17/2025 124,710 44.1774 CEUX 12/17/2025 15,412 44.1803 AQEU 12/18/2025 56,953 44.0737 XETA 12/18/2025 17,513 44.0017 TQEX 12/18/2025 67,455 44.0410 CEUX 12/18/2025 8,079 43.9754 AQEU 12/19/2025 159,883 43.8930 XETA 12/19/2025 22,803 43.8831 TQEX 12/19/2025 98,608 43.8796 CEUX 12/19/2025 16,440 43.8723 AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from November 3, 2025, until and including December 19, 2025, amounts to a number of 7,676,947 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact

Dr. Stefanie Wettberg

BASF Investor Relations

+49 621-60-48002

stefanie.wettberg@basf.com