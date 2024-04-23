EQS-CMS: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 (Share buyback program 2024)

23.04.2024 / 19:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback program 2024

The share buyback program announced by Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in the ad hoc announcement dated 5 February 2024 will be carried out from 24 April 2024. Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN: DE0005200000) are to be acquired for a total purchase price of up to EUR 500 million (excluding incidental acquisition costs) in the period up to 2 December 2024 at the latest. Based on the closing price of EUR 135.80 in Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 19 April 2024, this would correspond to up to 3,681,885 shares and around 1.48% of the share capital. The buyback is to be carried out via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and/or via selected multilateral trading facilities (MTF).

The share buyback program serves the sole purpose of cancelling shares with a corresponding reduction in the share capital, fulfilling obligations arising from debt instruments that can be converted into equity capital (in particular convertible bonds and bonds with warrants) and fulfilling obligations arising from any employee share program or any other forms of share allocation to employees, members of the company's Executive Board and members of executive bodies of companies affiliated with the company.

The share buyback program will be implemented on the basis of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft on 29 April 2020. Accordingly, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft is authorized to acquire treasury shares up to a total of 10% of the share capital until 28 April 2025. The maximum number of shares that the company may acquire under the existing authorization is therefore 24,900,000 shares. If Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares are acquired via the stock exchange, the purchase price paid (excluding incidental acquisition costs) per share may not be more than 10% higher or more than 20% lower than the average price of Beiersdorf shares in the closing auction of the Xetra trading system (or a comparable successor system) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the five trading days preceding the acquisition.

The share buy-backs are carried out by a credit institution commissioned by the company, which makes its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of and uninfluenced by the company. The company's right to terminate the mandate prematurely and/or to transfer the mandate to one or more other credit institutions remains unaffected. The share buyback may be suspended, interrupted and, if necessary, resumed at any time in accordance with the legal requirements to be observed.

The share buybacks will be carried out in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) in conjunction with the provisions of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 and the aforementioned authorization of the Annual General Meeting of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft of 29 April 2020. In particular, the shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft will be acquired in accordance with the trading conditions set out in Article 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft will therefore, inter alia, not be acquired at a price higher than the price of the last independent trade or (if higher) the highest current independent bid on the trading venue on which the purchase takes place. In addition, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft will not purchase more than 25% of the average daily share turnover on the trading venue on which the purchase is made on any one trading day. The average daily share turnover is calculated on the basis of the average daily trading volume during the 20 trading days prior to the respective purchase date.

Information on the transactions related to the share buyback program 2024 will be adequately disclosed in detailed form as well as in aggregated form no later than the end of the seventh trading day following the day of execution of such transactions. In addition, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft will publish the announced transactions on its website (www.beiersdorf.com) in the "Investor Relations" section and ensure that the information remains publicly available for at least five years from the date of announcement.

Hamburg, 23 April 2024

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

The Executive Board