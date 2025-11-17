Fresenius Medical Care Aktie

17.11.2025 13:54:23

EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

17.11.2025 / 13:54 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback

 Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Share buyback – Interim Report

In the period from November 10, 2025 to November 14, 2025 (each inclusive), 1,250,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on August 11, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Acquired shares (number) Weighted average price (in EUR) Transaction volume
(in EUR)		 Trading venue
10 November 2025 10,000 41.4477 414,477.47 AQEU
10 November 2025 80,000 41.4464 3,315,715.42 CEUX
10 November 2025 5,000 41.4430 207,214.83 TQEX
10 November 2025 155,000 41.4353 6,422,466.61 XETA
11 November 2025 10,000 41.0560 410,559.65 AQEU
11 November 2025 85,000 41.0547 3,489,645.82 CEUX
11 November 2025 5,000 41.0577 205,288.66 TQEX
11 November 2025 150,000 41.0581 6,158,717.10 XETA
12 November 2025 6,000 41.5325 249,195.29 AQEU
12 November 2025 80,000 41.5318 3,322,544.85 CEUX
12 November 2025 4,000 41.5310 166,124.08 TQEX
12 November 2025 160,000 41.5333 6,645,330.10 XETA
13 November 2025 6,000 41.1542 246,925.31 AQEU
13 November 2025 75,000 41.1588 3,086,911.61 CEUX
13 November 2025 4,000 41.1542 164,616.66 TQEX
13 November 2025 165,000 41.1671 6,792,564.91 XETA
14 November 2025 6,000 40.3698 242,218.53 AQEU
14 November 2025 80,000 40.3731 3,229,844.31 CEUX
14 November 2025 4,000 40.3667 161,466.71 TQEX
14 November 2025 160,000 40.3744 6,459,904.59 XETA

A total of 6,707,783 shares have been acquired within the framework of this share buyback.

The purchase of the shares is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.


17.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2231062  17.11.2025 CET/CEST

