EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback

Share buyback – Interim Report

In the period from November 10, 2025 to November 14, 2025 (each inclusive), 1,250,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on August 11, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Acquired shares (number) Weighted average price (in EUR) Transaction volume

(in EUR) Trading venue 10 November 2025 10,000 41.4477 414,477.47 AQEU 10 November 2025 80,000 41.4464 3,315,715.42 CEUX 10 November 2025 5,000 41.4430 207,214.83 TQEX 10 November 2025 155,000 41.4353 6,422,466.61 XETA 11 November 2025 10,000 41.0560 410,559.65 AQEU 11 November 2025 85,000 41.0547 3,489,645.82 CEUX 11 November 2025 5,000 41.0577 205,288.66 TQEX 11 November 2025 150,000 41.0581 6,158,717.10 XETA 12 November 2025 6,000 41.5325 249,195.29 AQEU 12 November 2025 80,000 41.5318 3,322,544.85 CEUX 12 November 2025 4,000 41.5310 166,124.08 TQEX 12 November 2025 160,000 41.5333 6,645,330.10 XETA 13 November 2025 6,000 41.1542 246,925.31 AQEU 13 November 2025 75,000 41.1588 3,086,911.61 CEUX 13 November 2025 4,000 41.1542 164,616.66 TQEX 13 November 2025 165,000 41.1671 6,792,564.91 XETA 14 November 2025 6,000 40.3698 242,218.53 AQEU 14 November 2025 80,000 40.3731 3,229,844.31 CEUX 14 November 2025 4,000 40.3667 161,466.71 TQEX 14 November 2025 160,000 40.3744 6,459,904.59 XETA

A total of 6,707,783 shares have been acquired within the framework of this share buyback.

The purchase of the shares is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.