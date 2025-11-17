EQS-CMS: Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Infineon Technologies AG / Share buybacks from 10 November 2025 to 14 November 2025 - Completion of the Share Buyback Program 2025

17.11.2025 / 10:39 CET/CEST

Infineon Technologies AG:

Share Buyback Program 2025 – 9th Weekly Report

Neubiberg 17 November 2025

Share Buyback Program 2025 – Week 9 from 10 November 2025 to 14 November 2025 / 9th Interim Report

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 10 November 2025 to 14 November 2025, a number of 51,868 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2025 that has been published by the announcement dated September 15, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The buyback is carried out on behalf of Infineon Technologies AG by an independent credit institution via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2025

Date Aggregated volume

(Number of shares) Weighted average

share price (EUR) Trading venue 10 November 2025 12,700 33.5699 Xetra 11 November 2025 13,000 33.6607 Xetra 12 November 2025 5,000 34.4720 Xetra 13 November 2025 10,584 36.6618 Xetra 14 November 2025 10,584 34.6557 Xetra

Detailed information on the individual transactions pursuant Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Infineon Technologies AG website at: https://www.infineon.com/about/investor/infineon-share/share-buyback-program

A total volume of 750,000 shares was acquired as planned within the share buyback in the time period from 15 September 2025 until and including 14 November 2025. The Share Buyback Program 2025 thus was completed on 14 November 2025. The total purchase price amounts to EUR 24,779,829, the average purchase price paid per share was EUR 33.04.

Infineon Technologies AG

The Management Board