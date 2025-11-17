Infineon Aktie
WKN: 623100 / ISIN: DE0006231004
|
17.11.2025 10:39:03
EQS-CMS: Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Infineon Technologies AG
/ Share buybacks from 10 November 2025 to 14 November 2025 - Completion of the Share Buyback Program 2025
Infineon Technologies AG:
Neubiberg 17 November 2025
Share Buyback Program 2025 – Week 9 from 10 November 2025 to 14 November 2025 / 9th Interim Report
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
In the period from 10 November 2025 to 14 November 2025, a number of 51,868 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2025 that has been published by the announcement dated September 15, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The buyback is carried out on behalf of Infineon Technologies AG by an independent credit institution via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Shares were acquired as follows:
Share Buyback Program 2025
Detailed information on the individual transactions pursuant Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Infineon Technologies AG website at: https://www.infineon.com/about/investor/infineon-share/share-buyback-program
A total volume of 750,000 shares was acquired as planned within the share buyback in the time period from 15 September 2025 until and including 14 November 2025. The Share Buyback Program 2025 thus was completed on 14 November 2025. The total purchase price amounts to EUR 24,779,829, the average purchase price paid per share was EUR 33.04.
Infineon Technologies AG
The Management Board
17.11.2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Infineon Technologies AG
|Am Campeon 1-15
|85579 Neubiberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.infineon.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2230922 17.11.2025 CET/CEST
