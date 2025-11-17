Infineon Aktie

Infineon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 623100 / ISIN: DE0006231004

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
17.11.2025 10:39:03

EQS-CMS: Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Infineon Technologies AG / Share buybacks from 10 November 2025 to 14 November 2025 - Completion of the Share Buyback Program 2025
Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

17.11.2025 / 10:39 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Infineon Technologies AG:
Share Buyback Program 2025 – 9th Weekly Report

 

Neubiberg 17 November 2025

 

Share Buyback Program 2025 – Week 9 from 10 November 2025 to 14 November 2025 / 9th Interim Report

 

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

 

In the period from 10 November 2025 to 14 November 2025, a number of 51,868 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2025 that has been published by the announcement dated September 15, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The buyback is carried out on behalf of Infineon Technologies AG by an independent credit institution via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

 

 

Shares were acquired as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2025

Date Aggregated volume
(Number of shares)		 Weighted average
share price (EUR)		 Trading venue
10 November 2025 12,700 33.5699 Xetra
11 November 2025 13,000 33.6607 Xetra
12 November 2025 5,000 34.4720 Xetra
13 November 2025 10,584 36.6618 Xetra
14 November 2025 10,584 34.6557 Xetra

 

Detailed information on the individual transactions pursuant Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Infineon Technologies AG website at: https://www.infineon.com/about/investor/infineon-share/share-buyback-program

 

A total volume of 750,000 shares was acquired as planned within the share buyback in the time period from 15 September 2025 until and including 14 November 2025. The Share Buyback Program 2025 thus was completed on 14 November 2025. The total purchase price amounts to EUR 24,779,829, the average purchase price paid per share was EUR 33.04.

 

 

 

Infineon Technologies AG

 

The Management Board


17.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG
Am Campeon 1-15
85579 Neubiberg
Germany
Internet: www.infineon.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2230922  17.11.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Infineon AGmehr Nachrichten