EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

03.03.2025
In the period from 24 February 2025 until and including 28 February 2025, a total number of 22,098 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 23 September 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code)
24/02/2025 4,100 94.7850 XETA
25/02/2025 4,100 94.6557 XETA
26/02/2025 5,197 94.9442 XETA
27/02/2025 4,468 92.5226 XETA
28/02/2025 4,233 94.2225 XETA

 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 26 September 2024 until and including 28 February 2025 therefore amounts to 481,080 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-september-2024.

Berlin, 3 March 2025

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
