EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information



15.12.2025 / 14:09 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 8 December 2025 until and including 12 December 2025, a total number of 163,389 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 3 April 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading systems within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code) 08/12/2025 22,008 87.4915 CEUX 08/12/2025 5,378 87.7444 TQEX 08/12/2025 12,485 87.5328 XETA 09/12/2025 20,925 87.2344 CEUX 09/12/2025 5,423 87.2893 TQEX 09/12/2025 13,753 87.1974 XETA 10/12/2025 20,528 86.6670 CEUX 10/12/2025 5,393 86.8909 TQEX 10/12/2025 14,456 86.6956 XETA 11/12/2025 22,316 86.4710 CEUX 11/12/2025 5,014 86.4953 TQEX 11/12/2025 11,644 86.5324 XETA 12/12/2025 2,133 86.1885 CEUX 12/12/2025 410 86.0839 TQEX 12/12/2025 1,523 86.2489 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 7 April 2025 until and including 12 December 2025 therefore amounts to 968,643 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-april-2025.

Berlin, 15 December 2025

Scout24 SE

The Management Board