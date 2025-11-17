EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 92nd Interim Reporting

17.11.2025 / 13:41 CET/CEST

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 92nd Interim Reporting

In the time period from 10 November 2025 until and including 16 November 2025 a number of 184,205 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 12 February 2024, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 12 February 2024.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price in Xetra trading 10/11/2025 29,308 245.67476 11/11/2025 29,222 246.39376 12/11/2025 35,038 251.04450 13/11/2025 37,199 235.04288 14/11/2025 53,438 227.56826

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback2024-29).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 12 February 2024 until and including 16 November 2025 amounts to 18,193,951 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 17 November 2025

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board