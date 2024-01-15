EQS-CMS: Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Energy AG / Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 1st Interim Reporting

15.01.2024 / 13:25 CET/CEST

Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 1st Interim Reporting

In the time period from 8 January 2024 until and including 14 January 2024, a number of 2,408,474 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Energy AG; on 22nd December 2023, Siemens Energy AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 8 January 2024.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price 08.01.2024 500,000 11.8391 09.01.2024 480,000 12.0796 10.01.2024 489,002 12.0894 11.01.2024 473,093 12.2778 12.01.2024 466,379 12.4604

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Energy AG (www.siemens-energy.com/sharebuyback).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 8 January 2024 until and including 14 January 2024 amounts to 2,408,474 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Energy AG is carried out by an institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Energy AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 15 January 2024

Siemens Energy AG

The Executive Board