EQS-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Zalando SE / Share buy-back program

Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information



09.04.2024 / 11:49 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 2 AND PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK – 4th INTERIM REPORTING

BERLIN, 9 April 2024 // From 1 April 2024 until and including 5 April 2024, 275,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 12 March 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 13 March 2024.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted averags price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC) 04/02/2024 6,191 26.0039 AQEU 04/02/2024 27,720 26.0205 CEUX 04/02/2024 5,460 25.8871 TQEX 04/02/2024 10,629 26.078 XETR 04/03/2024 9,739 25.6563 AQEU 04/03/2024 49,120 25.6607 CEUX 04/03/2024 13,795 25.6864 TQEX 04/03/2024 27,346 25.7239 XETR 04/04/2024 6,458 25.5861 AQEU 04/04/2024 24,852 25.5662 CEUX 04/04/2024 5,273 25.611 TQEX 04/04/2024 13,417 25.6119 XETR 04/05/2024 8,578 24.842 AQEU 04/05/2024 46,894 24.7862 CEUX 04/05/2024 8,106 24.7548 TQEX 04/05/2024 11,422 24.8629 XETR

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 13 March 2024 until and including 5 April 2024 amounts to 810,483 shares.

The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange.

Zalando SE

The Management Board