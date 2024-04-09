09.04.2024 11:49:14

EQS-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Zalando SE / Share buy-back program
Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

09.04.2024 / 11:49 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 2 AND PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK – 4th INTERIM REPORTING

BERLIN, 9 April 2024 // From 1 April 2024 until and including 5 April 2024, 275,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 12 March 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 13 March 2024.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date   Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted averags price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC)
04/02/2024   6,191 26.0039 AQEU
04/02/2024   27,720 26.0205 CEUX
04/02/2024   5,460 25.8871 TQEX
04/02/2024   10,629 26.078 XETR
04/03/2024   9,739 25.6563 AQEU
04/03/2024   49,120 25.6607 CEUX
04/03/2024   13,795 25.6864 TQEX
04/03/2024   27,346 25.7239 XETR
04/04/2024   6,458 25.5861 AQEU
04/04/2024   24,852 25.5662 CEUX
04/04/2024   5,273 25.611 TQEX
04/04/2024   13,417 25.6119 XETR
04/05/2024   8,578 24.842 AQEU
04/05/2024   46,894 24.7862 CEUX
04/05/2024   8,106 24.7548 TQEX
04/05/2024   11,422 24.8629 XETR

 

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 13 March 2024 until and including 5 April 2024 amounts to 810,483 shares.

The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange.

Zalando SE
The Management Board

 


09.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1876525  09.04.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1876525&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Zalandomehr Nachrichten