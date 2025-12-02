EQS-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Zalando SE / Share buy-back program

02.12.2025 / 12:18 CET/CEST

DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 2 AND PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK - 4th INTERIM REPORTING AND FINAL REPORTING

BERLIN, 2 December 2025 // From 24 November 2025 until and including 25 November 2025, 215,105 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 5 November 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 6 November 2025.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Weighted average price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC) 24/11/2025 10,547 22.1700 XETA 24/11/2025 8,686 22.1362 CEUX 24/11/2025 2,784 22.1129 TQEX 24/11/2025 498 22.1300 AQEU 25/11/2025 92,874 21.9686 XETA 25/11/2025 76,818 21.9620 CEUX 25/11/2025 20,168 21.9773 TQEX 25/11/2025 2,730 21.9626 AQEU

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 6 November 2025 until and including 25 November 2025 amounts to 4,386,716 shares.

The share buy-back program with a total purchase price (excluding incidental transaction charges) of up to 100 million euros, however, no more than 5.5 million shares, was therefore successfully completed.

The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange and multilateral trading systems.

Zalando SE

The management board