Zalando Aktie
WKN DE: ZAL111 / ISIN: DE000ZAL1111
|
02.12.2025 12:18:44
EQS-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Zalando SE
/ Share buy-back program
DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 2 AND PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK - 4th INTERIM REPORTING AND FINAL REPORTING
BERLIN, 2 December 2025 // From 24 November 2025 until and including 25 November 2025, 215,105 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 5 November 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 6 November 2025.
Shares were bought back as follows:
A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.
The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 6 November 2025 until and including 25 November 2025 amounts to 4,386,716 shares.
The share buy-back program with a total purchase price (excluding incidental transaction charges) of up to 100 million euros, however, no more than 5.5 million shares, was therefore successfully completed.
The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange and multilateral trading systems.
Zalando SE
02.12.2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Zalando SE
|Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
|10243 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://corporate.zalando.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2238262 02.12.2025 CET/CEST
