04.06.2024 14:30:50
EQS-DD: Continental AG: Nikolai Setzer, buy
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
04.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Continental AG
|Continental-Plaza 1
|30175 Hannover
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.Continental.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
92107 04.06.2024 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Continental AG
|62,32
|0,91%
