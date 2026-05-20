DHL Group Aktie
WKN: 555200 / ISIN: DE0005552004
|
20.05.2026 11:47:40
EQS-DD: Deutsche Post AG: Dr. Hans-Ulrich Engel, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
20.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.group.dhl.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105006 20.05.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|
20.05.26
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Post AG: Dr. Hans-Ulrich Engel, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
20.05.26
|EQS-DD: Deutsche Post AG: Dr. Hans-Ulrich Engel, buy (EQS Group)
|
19.05.26
|Börse Europa: So performt der Euro STOXX 50 mittags (finanzen.at)
|
18.05.26
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
18.05.26
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
18.05.26