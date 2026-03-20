EQS-DD: HelloFresh SE: Edward Peter Henry Boyes, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.03.2026 / 18:36 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Edward Peter Henry Last name(s): Boyes

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HelloFresh SE

b) LEI

391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A161408

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 3.8997 EUR 23,397.9240 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 3.8997 EUR 23,397.9240 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

19/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

20.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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