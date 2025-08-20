K+S Aktie

K+S für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: KSAG88 / ISIN: DE000KSAG888

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
20.08.2025 11:29:25

EQS-DD: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Christian H. Meyer, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.08.2025 / 11:28 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Christian H.
Last name(s): Meyer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
K+S Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900YURAYD4IJX2J91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000KSAG888

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
11.85 EUR 54,510.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
11.85 EUR 54,510.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/08/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


20.08.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany
Internet: www.k-plus-s.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




100264  20.08.2025 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu K+S AGmehr Nachrichten