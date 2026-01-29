Schaeffler Aktie

29.01.2026 17:08:10

EQS-DD: Schaeffler AG: Andreas Schick, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.01.2026 / 17:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Schick

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Schaeffler AG

b) LEI
549300Q7E782X7GC1P43 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHA0100

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
11.6600115 EUR 233,200.23 EUR
11.68 EUR 233,600.00 EUR
11.67 EUR 162,399.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
11.6700 EUR 629,200.1300 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/01/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


29.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.schaeffler.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103032  29.01.2026 CET/CEST





