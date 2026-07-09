Sixt Aktie

Sixt für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 723132 / ISIN: DE0007231326

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09.07.2026 09:58:53

EQS-DD: Sixt SE: Katag Aktiengesellschaft, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.07.2026 / 09:58 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Katag Aktiengesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Daniel
Last name(s): Terberger
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Sixt SE

b) LEI
5299004ZME6CSBR7WP07 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A46Z700

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1,000.00 EUR 2,000,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1,000.0000 EUR 2,000,000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/07/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


09.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Sixt SE
Zugspitzstraße 1
82049 Pullach i. Isartal
Germany
Internet: http://ir.sixt.eu



 
End of News EQS News Service




105992  09.07.2026 CET/CEST





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