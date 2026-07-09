Sixt Aktie
WKN: 723132 / ISIN: DE0007231326
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09.07.2026 09:58:53
EQS-DD: Sixt SE: Katag Aktiengesellschaft, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
09.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sixt SE
|Zugspitzstraße 1
|82049 Pullach i. Isartal
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://ir.sixt.eu
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105992 09.07.2026 CET/CEST
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