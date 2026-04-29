EQS-DD: Verbund AG: Peter Kollmann, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



29.04.2026 / 14:38 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Peter Last name(s): Kollmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

VERBUND AG

b) LEI

5299006UDSEJCTTEJS30

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AT0000746409

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 63.098156 EUR 1,204 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 63.098156 EUR 1,204 Units

e) Date of the transaction

28/04/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: WIENER BOERSE AG MIC: WBAH

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

29.04.2026 CET/CEST

View original content: EQS News



