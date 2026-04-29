Verbund Aktie

Verbund für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 74640 / ISIN: AT0000746409

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29.04.2026 14:40:14

EQS-DD: Verbund AG: Peter Kollmann, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.04.2026 / 14:38 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Kollmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VERBUND AG

b) LEI
5299006UDSEJCTTEJS30 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000746409

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
63.098156 EUR 1,204 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
63.098156 EUR 1,204 Units

e) Date of the transaction
28/04/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: WIENER BOERSE AG
MIC: WBAH


29.04.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: VERBUND AG
Am Hof 6A
1010 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.verbund.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




104564  29.04.2026 CET/CEST





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