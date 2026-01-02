Vonovia Aktie

WKN DE: A1ML7J / ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

02.01.2026 17:47:06

EQS-DD: Vonovia SE: Rolf Buch, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.01.2026 / 17:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Buch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vonovia SE

b) LEI
5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
24.2000 EUR 201,174.6000 EUR
24.2100 EUR 4,720.9500 EUR
24.2300 EUR 99,488.3800 EUR
24.2350 EUR 37,782.3650 EUR
24.2400 EUR 94,826.8800 EUR
24.2450 EUR 60,976.1750 EUR
24.2500 EUR 262,991.2500 EUR
24.2600 EUR 90,247.2000 EUR
24.2650 EUR 4,100.7850 EUR
24.2700 EUR 64,703.8200 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
24.2372 EUR 921,012.4050 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


02.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Germany
Internet: www.vonovia.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




102708  02.01.2026 CET/CEST





