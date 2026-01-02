EQS-DD: Vonovia SE: Rolf Buch, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.01.2026 / 17:46 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Rolf Last name(s): Buch

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Vonovia SE

b) LEI

5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 24.2000 EUR 201,174.6000 EUR 24.2100 EUR 4,720.9500 EUR 24.2300 EUR 99,488.3800 EUR 24.2350 EUR 37,782.3650 EUR 24.2400 EUR 94,826.8800 EUR 24.2450 EUR 60,976.1750 EUR 24.2500 EUR 262,991.2500 EUR 24.2600 EUR 90,247.2000 EUR 24.2650 EUR 4,100.7850 EUR 24.2700 EUR 64,703.8200 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 24.2372 EUR 921,012.4050 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

29/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

