18.12.2025 19:50:25

EQS-DD: Zalando SE: Dr. Astrid Arndt, Acquisition of 1837 shares through the exercise of virtual Performance Shares from the Zalando Ownership Plan 2021.




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.12.2025 / 19:49 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Astrid
Last name(s): Arndt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Zalando SE

b) LEI
529900YRFFGH5AXU4S86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 1837 shares through the exercise of virtual Performance Shares from the Zalando Ownership Plan 2021.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
23.69 EUR 43,518.53 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
23.69 EUR 43,518.53 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


18.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




102528  18.12.2025 CET/CEST





